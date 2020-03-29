Baby Shark Releases Coronavirus Version of Hit Song For Hand Washing Time

Now, there is a version of Baby Shark that helps kids wash their hands and fight coronavirus. Pinkfong, the company behind the mega-hit children’s song, released a video to their YouTube channel with the new version of the earworm. People have been looking far and wide for songs to sing as they count the 20 seconds necessary to keep the virus at bay. A lot of people have defaulted to Happy Birthday, but there’s only so long that you can listen to the old standard before you want something new. The Baby Shark company was only too happy to oblige.

With so many people at home trying to practice social distancing, it’s a pretty safe bet that parents are going to be hearing a lot of Baby Shark while everyone is inside. The need for content for all age groups is more than palpable. Netflix and other streaming services are encouraging their users to watch videos in lower image quality and avoid high-definition unless absolutely necessary. For families that may not have the money for a Netflix or Disney+ sub, YouTube is going to be basically crucial going forward. That’s where all the Pinkfong videos are located.

As the weeks have gone on, companies have made some concessions to help families who may be struggling. Movies are being released early on digital download and games are being offered for free in limited doses. The company describes themselves as: “Pinkfong is an adorable fox with boundless curiosity! With Pinkfong, every day is a new adventure. The Pinkfong brand represents the content we make to help children explore the world, ranging from short songs to long animation stories, as well as toys and books.”

According to the World Health Organization, who officially dubbed the coronavirus outbreak a “pandemic” last week, there are over 200,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide with 16,556 new cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours and over 8700 deaths around the globe. In the United States, there have been over 15,000 confirmed cases with 201 deaths as of this writing.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

