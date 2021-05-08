Bagel Bites Company Says Fake Cheese Lawsuit "Lacks Any Merit"

✖

Bagel Bites has responded to that fake cheese lawsuit and their company argues that it “lacks and merit.” If you are a snack lover, you’re probably aware of the dust-up between the frozen entree maker and Wisconsin resident Kaitlyn Huber. She sued last month arguing that Kraft Heinz was using “false, deceptive, and misleading” words on the packaging. Specifically, she was laying out the case that there was something weird going on with the cheese. (For the people unaware, Bagel Bites’ packaging says that it contains a cheese blend with part-skim mozzarella cheese and modified food starch.) Well, the company wasn’t just going to let that go unchallenged. People had a ton of opinions on this case due to social media. Bagel Bites HQ had this to say on the matter of the validity of their frozen morsels.

“Bagel Bites, the perfect bite-sized pizza snack, are made with delicious, high-quality ingredients that our fans know and love. We proudly stand by the food we make and are focused on bringing great products to market. The lawsuit lacks any merit, and we will strongly defend our brand.”

In her initial suit, Huber argued that Wisconsin takes their cheese seriously. "It is misleading to add filler ingredients to 'cheese' and still call the product cheese," the suit reads. If that weren’t enough, the document says that Kraft Heinz possibly violated the Wisconsin Deceptive Trade Practices Act. That piece of legislation alleges ensures that companies committing negligent misrepresentation and fraud by calling the cheese used mozzarella cheese are held accountable.

While dairy is taking center stage in this lawsuit, the case takes aim at the tomato sauce used in Bagel Bites too. "Reasonable Wisconsin consumers expect a product claiming to contain 'Tomato Sauce' will contain only tomato ingredients and seasonings instead of thickeners like cornstarch and methylcellulose," the filing continued.

