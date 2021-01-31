Subway Sends Out Tuna Sandwich Push Alerts To Reassure Customers Amid Lawsuit

✖

Subway is sending out push alerts concerning tuna after the recent lawsuit leveled at the company. Users are posting about it on Twitter after multiple users posted screenshots of one of the alerts. Of course, people are still reeling from the news of another lawsuit leveled at the company. A Bay Area couple argue that the sandwiches aren’t really tuna and things get murkier from there. (If you can’t trust the tuna, then what can you trust?) For now, there hasn’t been any sort of ruling on the wild Subway suit yet. But, that didn’t stop the Internet from speculating what kind of strangeness is going on at the home of the five dollar footlong. It’s been a string of weird cases concerning the sandwich company in recent years. From one customer suing because the footlong weren’t 12 inches to others finding out that the bread wasn’t exactly on the level. Hopefully, this case can be wrapped up in a timely manner, because people want answers.

Saturday Night Live decided to take aim at the Subway situation as well last night. Viewers saw the placement of the set and literally got restless. However, the sketch ended up addressing the sort of identity crisis that old brick and mortar fast food places have had in recent years. Joking about adding protein bowls as a way to appeal to younger demographics while two obviously 90s inspired businessmen brag about how they were the ones to discover Jared. Despite the heavy-handedness, it seemed to get at the core of what a place like Subway is facing in 2021.

The individuals in the suit are claiming that the fish is more of “a mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together by defendants to imitate the appearance of tuna.”

In the actual text of the suit, “Consumers are consistently misled into purchasing the products for the commonly known and/or advertised benefits and characteristics of tuna when in fact no such benefits could be had, given that the products are in fact devoid of tuna.”

Subway’s senior director for global food safety and quality had some comments for The Washington Post when they asked about the ongoing case. “Tuna is one of our most popular sandwiches. Our restaurants receive pure tuna, mix it with mayonnaise and serve on a freshly made sandwich to our guests,” she explained.

