Baskin-Robbins Introduces Candy Bar Inspired Ice Cream Flavor, Brings Back Easter Favorite for April

April is finally here and that means it’s time for new spring treats. For Baskin-Robbins, it means a brand-new flavor of the month and this time, they’re taking their inspiration from candy bars with the new Totally Unwrapped. The new flavor, which is available now and through the month of April, is a take on the classic candy bar and is described as being loaded with layers of fudge covered pretzels, fudge and caramel covered peanuts and caramel swirled through peanut butter and chocolate ice creams.

The new Totally Unwrapped ice cream isn’t the only sweet treat Baskin-Robbins has for ice cream fans in April, either. In addition to the new candy bar inspired flavor, Baskin-Robbins has also brought back its fan-favorite Hopscotch the Bunny ice cream cake. The beloved favorite is handcrafted in store with the customizable dome-shaped cottontail cake featuring white chocolate bunny ears and feet surrounded by a bed of crass made of sweet icing and colorful sprinkles. The Hopscotch the Bunny ice cream cake is back for a limited time only, so fans of the treat will want to get theirs sooner rather than later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These are just the latest limited time treats from Baskin-Robbins. Back in February, Baskin-Robbins introduced the unexpected Secret Admirer flavor of the month for February, that flavor was a pink cake flavored ice cream swirled with an unexpected rose ice cream and a sweet strawberry ribbon that was something of a one-of-a-kind treat. They also brought back the fan favorite Box of Chocolates Cake in February as well. In March, Baskin-Robbins introduced Golden Oreo Irish Cream ice cream just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. That flavor featured a combination of Irish Cream and Belgian chocolate-flavored ice creams with Golden Oreo cookie pieces and a crunchy graham cookie ribbon.

Both the new Totally Unwrapped and returning Hopscotch the Bunny ice cream cake are available at Baskin-Robbins for a limited time during the month of April.

Will you be checking out these new limited time offerings from Baskin-Robbins? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!