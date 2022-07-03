Believers Celebrate World UFO Day
The Roswell incident occurred 75 years ago this week, launching alien-related conspiracies into the stratosphere. The incident has long been described by theorists as a government cover-up in which members of the armed forces whisked away the bodies of aliens. UFO enthusiasts have since dubbed July 2nd World UFO Day, all in celebration of the most popular incident that may or may not have involved extraterrestrial life.
The holiday, if you want to call it that, became a trending topic on Twitter as people around the world discussed their own personal UFO sightings.
Coincidentally enough, just last month NASA announced plans to assembling a UFO team to help the United States Navy research unidentified aerial phenomena.
"NASA believes that the tools of scientific discovery are powerful and apply here also," Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters in Washington said. "We have access to a broad range of observations of Earth from space – and that is the lifeblood of scientific inquiry. We have the tools and team who can help us improve our understanding of the unknown. That's the very definition of what science is. That's what we do."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
What Do You Believe?
prevnext
Today is World UFO Day! Do you believe that UFOs, or now known as Unidentified Aerial Phenomenas (UAPs), are real? pic.twitter.com/ydauPAuiGB— Johnstown, PA USA (@JohnstownPAUSA) July 2, 2022
Freaking Out
prevnext
Since it’s World UFO Day, I’ll admit @AdamLimpert and I both saw something on our way home from Wisconsin a few years ago… we didn’t say anything to each other right away but when we realized we saw the same thing in the sky, we both freaked out. pic.twitter.com/MFk0HtWUI6— Spook_Eats (@SpookEats) July 2, 2022
Buckle Up
prevnext
I'm celebrating #WorldUFODay in Roswell – the ground zero of the modern UFO mystery. With hearings in Congress, provisions in the Defense Bill, and a NASA study, this topic has gone from fringe to mainstream. And there's more to come, so strap in, and buckle up!— Nick Pope (@nickpopemod) July 2, 2022
Look to the Skies
prevnext
Remember to look to the skies today in honor of World UFO Day. 🛸 #worldufoday #ufotwitter pic.twitter.com/UqTjZiXh2W— The Singular Fortean Society (@singularfortean) July 2, 2022
We Stan
prevnext
me realizing it’s world ufo day after spending the entire day brainstorming my craziest lilo & stitch fanfic idea ever pic.twitter.com/3RfrfqVKyN— Marissa (@Nats_n_Cats) July 2, 2022
Nice Lights
prev
Apparently, the truth is out there.🤔
Did you know that @NASA will soon begin to study unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), commonly known as unidentified flying objects (UFOs)?
Shining yellow tonight for World UFO Day. pic.twitter.com/CVFdsn9JGc— Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (@GMMCB) July 2, 2022