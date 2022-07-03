Believers Celebrate World UFO Day

The Roswell incident occurred 75 years ago this week, launching alien-related conspiracies into the stratosphere. The incident has long been described by theorists as a government cover-up in which members of the armed forces whisked away the bodies of aliens. UFO enthusiasts have since dubbed July 2nd World UFO Day, all in celebration of the most popular incident that may or may not have involved extraterrestrial life.

The holiday, if you want to call it that, became a trending topic on Twitter as people around the world discussed their own personal UFO sightings.

Coincidentally enough, just last month NASA announced plans to assembling a UFO team to help the United States Navy research unidentified aerial phenomena.

"NASA believes that the tools of scientific discovery are powerful and apply here also," Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters in Washington said. "We have access to a broad range of observations of Earth from space – and that is the lifeblood of scientific inquiry. We have the tools and team who can help us improve our understanding of the unknown. That's the very definition of what science is. That's what we do."

