NASA Assembling UFO Research Team

✖

NASA is getting together a research team to expand knowledge about UFOs. The news comes from a release by the agency. Though the Department of Defense already has an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force and an Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group, it was time to bring in more minds. The study team is set to examine unidentified aerial phenomena. Approaches they will consider include how to collect future data, how NASA can use it to understand future occurrences, and how to identify existing data points. It's fascinating stuff as there is some increasing legitimacy surrounding things we cannot understand.

The agency's core goals revolve around ensuring the safety of aircraft. UAPs would definitely be a cause for concern. (Though, who really knows when you think about it!) NASA confirms that there have been conversations across government to apply their findings and determining next steps. Astrophysicist David Spergel is heading the study team. Joining him is NASA Science Mission assistant deputy associate administrator for research Daniel Evans.

"NASA believes that the tools of scientific discovery are powerful and apply here also," Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters in Washington said. "We have access to a broad range of observations of Earth from space – and that is the lifeblood of scientific inquiry. We have the tools and team who can help us improve our understanding of the unknown. That's the very definition of what science is. That's what we do."

"Given the paucity of observations, our first task is simply to gather the most robust set of data that we can," explained Spergel. "We will be identifying what data – from civilians, government, non-profits, companies – exists, what else we should try to collect, and how to best analyze it."

"Consistent with NASA's principles of openness, transparency, and scientific integrity, this report will be shared publicly," continued Evans. "All of NASA's data is available to the public – we take that obligation seriously – and we make it easily accessible for anyone to see or study."

What do you think of this UFO development? Let us know down in the comments!