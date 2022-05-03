Blossom Star Joey Lawrence Marries Samantha Cope

✖

Former teen heartthrob Joey Lawrence and actress Samantha Cope were married over the weekend, tying the knot in an outdoor ceremony at Temecula Creek Inn in Temecula, California, on Sunday. The event was limited to close friends and family, according to People, who got to break the news and share some photos of the couple's happy day. According to that story, the couple met on the set of the Lifetime movie My Husband's Secret Brother, in which they both starred in 2020.

Lawrence is best known for his role on the TV sitcom Blossom, in which he starred from 1990 until 1995. Cope's credits include Insecure, The Lake, and episodes of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Rizzoli & Isles.



"It just feels so right," Lawrence, told People of his relationship with Cope. "Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it's worth it."

"When you meet the right person, if you're lucky enough, it cuts to the chase so quick," Lawrence added. "I have somebody who is like-minded and has the same love language and we communicate the same way. That's super important. And I am so thankful."

"He loves everything about me and celebrates all those weird quirks about me. I was so blessed to be in a position to receive that. Two weeks in, I was like, 'I will be with you forever,'" Cope told People, describing the relationship as "a safe place to be myself."

Lawrence's two daughters from a previous marriage were in attendance at the wedding.

In addition to Blossom, Lawrence has had regular roles in shows like Run of the House, American Dreams, and Brotherly Love. In 2010, he leaned into his iconic '90s presence by teaming Melissa Joan Hart (star of Clarissa Explains It All) for Melissa & Joey, a series in which they played an unlikely couple. Despite the character names, they were not playing themselves.

Congratulations to Lawrence and Cope.