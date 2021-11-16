Brach’s Introduces New Funfetti Candy Canes for the Holidays

November is half over and that means the Christmas holiday season is pretty much upon us. With the holiday season starting to get into full swing, that means seasonal favorite candy treats are popping up on store shelves as well as some new twists on those favorites as well, particularly when it comes to candy canes. This year, Brach’s is getting into the holiday spirit with two new flavors for candy cane fans to enjoy: Funfetti Candy Canes and Wintergreen Candy Canes.



When it comes to the Funfetti Candy Canes, consumers buzzed and Brach’s listened. According to the brand after nearly 11,000 tweets celebrating the sprinkled treat in 2021, the birthday cake flavor Funfetti officially joins Brach’s holiday candy cane line. The candy canes come nestled inside wrappers that are accented with vibrant Funfetti dots that fans know and love and the treats themselves feature actual rainbow sprinkles inside each cane for a bright, festive pop of color and texture.



The new Wintergreen Candy Canes bring a sweet twist on the traditional peppermint favorite. Described as featuring a tasty, palate-cooling wintergreen flavor, the striped minty-green colored canes are a perfect complement to traditional peppermint canes. They pair nicely – both flavor-wise and visually – with the classic Red & White Candy Canes that return this year, made with real peppermint oil. The classic canes are perfect for snacking, baking, decorating and so much more.



Also returning this year are Cherry Rainbow Candy Canes and SweeTARTS Candy Canes. The Cherry Rainbow Candy Canes are cherry-flavored twists that come in red, blue, green, and yellow, adding a burst of color as well as a juicy cherry flavor to the holiday season. The SweeTARTs Candy Canes are a returning favorite, with the top-performing branded candy cane offering up the classic sweet and tangy fruit flavors of SweeTARTS.



You can check out more about the Funfetti Candy Canes, as well as other of Brach’s candy cane and holiday offerings, including recipes for holiday treats, at Brachs.com.



What is your favorite candy cane variety? Will you be giving the new Funfetti Candy Canes a try or do you have a different favorite holiday candy? Let us know your thoughts about candy canes and all things holiday treats in the comment section.