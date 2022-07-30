Brach's Releases Hot Dog and Hamburger Candy Corn

Candy corn is one of those treats that you either really love or really hate, but now Brach's has come up with a new flavor mix that might further divide candy fans. The brand has released the new Tailgate candy corn mix, a new variety of candy corn that features hamburger and hot dog flavored candy corn along with others inspired by the football tailgating experience.

The new variety is exclusively available at Walgreens with Tailgate Candy Corn featuring the flavors Fruit Punch, Vanilla Ice Cream, Popcorn, Hot Dog, and Hamburger. In a statement, Brach's described the mix as being perfect for football season — but also enjoyable year-round as well.

"The Tailgate Candy Corn flavor profile lends itself to an early-fall timeframe, perfect for football season, but with flavors like Hot Dog and Vanilla Ice Cream, why not bring them out at your next summer BBQ?!" the statement reads.

This is far from the first time that Brach's has introduced some interesting candy corn flavors. Each holiday season, the brand puts out a variety of their Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. Last year's version included not only a roasted turkey flavor, but green beans, stuffing, and cranberry sauce flavors as well as apple pie and coffee. They've also ventured into the savory candy category with their jelly bean offerings as well. Earlier this year, Brach's introduced Late Night Taco Truck Jelly Beans which feature six flavors: Margarita, Churro, Salsa, Guacamole, Beef Taco, and Horchata.

"Brach's, America's #1 candy corn brand, has a long legacy of creating shared moments of celebration for families and friends," Ferrara Candy, Brach's parent company said. "We're always working on innovations that will take our fans on delicious flavor journeys, and we can't wait to show you what's next."

Brach's Tailgate Candy Corn is available now exclusively at Walgreens both in store and online.

Will you be giving Tailgate Candy Corn a try? Where do you stand on the whole candy corn debate? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!