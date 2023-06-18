Bruce Willis' Family Shares Heartfelt Messages For Him On Father's Day

Happy Father's Day! Today is the day to celebrate dads everywhere and many celebrities have taken to social media to honor their fathers. You will also see a lot of moms taking to Instagram today to celebrate the dads of their kids, including Bruce Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore and his current wife, Emma Heming Willis. Moore and Willis have three daughters together: Rumor, Tallulah, and Scout. Heming and Willis have two daughters together: Mabel and Evelyn.

"Forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls. We love our #girldad. Happy Father's Day!" Moore captioned her post. "Love you mamas," Tallulah replied. "Father's Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones. Where it might not be 'conventional,' what he's teaching them will span generations. Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience. Happy Father's Day to the greatest dad I know, who will forever be the gift that keeps giving within our family 💞," Heming wrote. "This is so so true and so beautiful," Scout replied. You can view the post below:

Bruce Willis' Family Opens Up About His Illness:

Earlier this year, Willis' family revealed the actor had been officially diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) after it was announced last year that the actor would be retiring from acting. Willis' family released a joint statement, which you can read below:

"As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months," the Willis Family wrote. "Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update."

They continued, "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis." You can read more here.

Heming also sent out a plea for privacy for the family, writing, "If you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee. So, this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space."

We're sending well wishes to Bruce Willis and his family this Father's Day.