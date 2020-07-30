Bryan Cranston Reveals He Had COVID-19

✖

Emmy winning and Oscar nominated actor Bryan Cranston has announced that at some point over the past few months he contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus. The actor took to Instagram to confirm the news, and reveal that he's been donating plasma since he has antibodies from the virus still in his blood. He has a full video of the process online (safe for work) which includes Cranston with the present caretaker who explained the process of plasma donation while the actor also revealed he spent his time watching the 1957 film A Face in the Crowd. You can watch the video below.

"I wanted to announce that I had COVID-19 a little while ago," Cranston starts in the video. "Very lucky, very mild symptoms and so I thought maybe there's something I can do. So I started a program (at UCLA Blood & Plasma Center) so hopefully that plasma donation can help some other people."

In the caption for his post, he continued, "It sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail - but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well - Stay well."

Cranston is the latest celebrity to confirm their diagnosis with the virus, following Academy Award nominee Mel Gibson whose representatives announced last week that he was hospitalized with the virus back in April. Other notables celebrities that have been diagnosed with and recovered from the coronavirus are Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, plus Fast and Furious star Idris Elba, Lost's Daniel Dae Kim, Grammy Winner Pink, and disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein (who caught it while serving time in prison). The virus has also spread into political figures with Boris Johnson in the UK and Senator Rand Paul in the US among the positive cases in government.

