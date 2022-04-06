Buffalo Wild Wings Announces New Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Wings

Last fall, Buffalo Wild Wings announced their first ever collaboration with Doritos for the limited-edition Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Sauce and now, Buffalo Wild Wings is teaming up with Doritos again for another new sauce to spice things up. Starting today, the new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Flavored Sauce is available exclusively at Buffalo Wild Wings locations nationwide for a limited time.

“Buffalo Wild Wings has the best sauces and Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho brings the best heat—put them together and you’ve got Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Wings,” Klay Thompson said in a statement. “I am excited to be partnering with Doritos and Buffalo Wild Wings on this fiery pairing.”

According to Buffalo Wild Wings, Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Flavored Sauce has a bold intense flavor that amps up the heat of the Doritos Nacho Cheese that fans love. The wings are spun in the limited-edition sauce and then topped with crumbled bits of Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho chips for a savory combination of sauce and crunch that only Buffalo Wild Wings can provide.

“At Buffalo Wild Wings, we have built our reputation on delicious and unique flavor experiences that only we can deliver, and the new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Flavored sauce is a slam dunk,” Jamie Carawan, Vice President of Brand Menu and Culinary at Buffalo Wild Wings said. “Our partnership with Doritos expands on our rich heritage of signature sauces as we continue to innovate and create unexpected, one-of-a-kind bold flavors for our fans.”

“We’re excited to bring the Doritos and Buffalo Wild Wings collaboration back to fans with a new Flamin’ Hot Nacho flavored sauce that’s sure to take our exciting partnership to ANOTHER LEVEL,” Caio Correa, Senior Director of Marketing, Frito-Lay, said. “Our fans know that Flamin’ Hot is more than just a flavor, it’s an attitude. Now, they get to embrace that attitude and experience Flamin’ Hot Nacho in a whole new way when they’re enjoying their favorite wings.”

The new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Flavored Sauce is available now for a limited time. It’s available only for dine-in, takeout, and deliver through the Buffalo Wild Wings app, which can be found in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

