New Burger King Spicy Nuggets Just Dropped
Months after Burger King introduced Spicy Chicken Fries to its menu, the Crown is dropping another spicy chicken option. Given the aforementioned fries were a limited-time offering, BK locations are now carrying Fiery Chicken Nuggets, the chain's updated take on the art of the ground chicken patty. This time around, Burger King is dunking its chicken nuggets in a hot sauce, creating a saucy, spicy nugget that many are already loving.
"Heat is definitely having a moment, so this felt like the perfect time to introduce the Fiery Nuggets with the spicy glaze we know our guests love," Chad Brauze, senior director of culinary innovation Burger King said in a statement. "Glazed with cayenne peppers, bird's eye chili, and black pepper, the new nuggets provide the perfect combination of flavor and spice."
The Fiery Nuggets are expected to be available at most participating Burger King restaurants through August, though some locations may run out as supplies do. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about the spicy new items!
Best in the Biz
@BurgerKing you guys need to make these fiery nuggets PERMANENT! The best nugget in the fast food game! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #burgerking #haveityourway #nuggets #chicken #bk #fastfood— Munesh Ramnarine (@MuneshRamnarine) June 23, 2023
Wicked Awesome
First time trying @BurgerKing Fiery Chicken Nuggets, and totally not what I expected! These are wicked awesome! 🔥🥵🐓 Not just another spicy nugget!— Guitar Guy (@GuitarGuyChrisB) June 22, 2023
Near Perfect
Burger King fiery nuggets are 9/10 thank you for your concern. Hope this helps.— Cece ✨ (@CantReadMyJudas) June 24, 2023
Loving it
Shoutout to @BurgerKing! Loving the new fiery nuggets. Like the wet ones better than previous, and I liked those. Now keep these around!— Jax (@siryotamod) June 26, 2023
bussin bussin
i tried burger king’s fiery nuggets today, i ain’t gonna lie that shi busssss!!!— ella (@locdella) June 24, 2023
Fire
The new burger King fiery nuggets are actually fire. I recommend these🔥— Tyler ❌️ (@TC_Undisputed22) June 22, 2023
Lightning
So are Burger King’s new fiery nuggets @cca_1223 https://t.co/bvCrnvt3F5— Vinnie Shaffer (@vinnieshaffer7) June 24, 2023
NSFW
The fiery nuggets at Burger King are an insane invention. Best nuggets ever them bitches are so good Burger King said fuck it let me ball— Seth (@SethV_V) June 20, 2023