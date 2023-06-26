New Burger King Spicy Nuggets Just Dropped

Months after Burger King introduced Spicy Chicken Fries to its menu, the Crown is dropping another spicy chicken option. Given the aforementioned fries were a limited-time offering, BK locations are now carrying Fiery Chicken Nuggets, the chain's updated take on the art of the ground chicken patty. This time around, Burger King is dunking its chicken nuggets in a hot sauce, creating a saucy, spicy nugget that many are already loving.

"Heat is definitely having a moment, so this felt like the perfect time to introduce the Fiery Nuggets with the spicy glaze we know our guests love," Chad Brauze, senior director of culinary innovation Burger King said in a statement. "Glazed with cayenne peppers, bird's eye chili, and black pepper, the new nuggets provide the perfect combination of flavor and spice."

The Fiery Nuggets are expected to be available at most participating Burger King restaurants through August, though some locations may run out as supplies do. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about the spicy new items!