Burger King Adding Spicy Chicken Fries to Menu

Burger King is changing up its Chicken Fries. Tuesday, the burger chain announced plans to roll out Spicy Chicken Fries to get spring fire up a bit early. The fiery take on the chain's long-time appetizer will arrive at participating locations nationwide beginning March 6th and will be available through the middle of May, dependent on ingredient availability.

In addition to the new Spicy Chicken Fries, Burger King is also bringing back its lineup of Melt Sandwiches, including Classic, Spicy, and Bacon varieties. The Classic Melt comes with two flame-grilled Whopper Jr., patties with American cheese, caramelized onions and Stack Sauce while the Spicy Melt takes that and adds jalapenos and spicy sauce. The Bacon Melt is the Classic with added bacon strips on the sandwich. Each of the melts comes served on toasted bread.

What other new items does Burger King have?

Earlier this year, the chain unveiled its lineup of International Chicken Sandwiches, paying tribute to American, Italian, and Mexican cuisines.

The Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich is described as featuring a lightly breaded chicken patty layered with spicy queso sauce and crispy jalapenos on a long sesame seed bun. The American Original Sandwich consists of a lightly breaded chicken patty topped with crisp lettuce and creamy mayonnaise on a long sesame seed bun while the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich features an original long white meat chicken patty, lightly breaded and topped with two slices of mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a long sesame seed bun.

The American Original Chicken Sandwich is a regular menu item, and the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich is a fan-favorite that appears on the Burger King menu periodically, but this is the first time we've seen the Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich. Previous iterations of the International Original Chicken Sandwich lineup have included the French Original Chicken Sandwich, which was a variation on a chicken cordon bleu with mayonnaise, ham and Swiss cheese. The International Chicken Sandwiches lineup was first introduced by Burger King in 1988.