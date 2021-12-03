Burger King Is Selling the Whopper for a Ridiculously Low Price This Weekend

Out of all of the items on Burger King’s menu, the Whopper might hold the most distinct place in our popular culture — and in the hearts of customers. In honor of the Whopper’s 64th anniversary, the company is initiating a major throwback as part of a “two-day birthday bash”, which just so happens to be a shockingly good deal. This weekend, on December 3rd and December 4th, Burger King will be selling the Whopper for only 37 cents, the same price it was back in 1957. The catch is that this will only be available to those who are part of Burger King’s Royal Perks rewards program, and who order through the Burger King app.

This news comes just days after another key announcement from Burger King — that they will be cutting some menu items in order to cut the time customers are spending in their drive-thru lanes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re working on eliminating SKUs, simplifying processes that have become a bit too complicated and doing a better job in terms of menu design to make it easier for customers at the drive-thru, in particular, to make decisions,” Jose Cil, CEO of RBI said at Morgan Stanley’s Global Consumer and Retail conference on Tuesday. “Given the volume increases in drive-thru, it’s a really easy win in terms of driving additional volume in our business. We got too slow, and we need to address that.”

Burger King hasn’t been having the best year. Unlike the gains posted up by both McDonald’s and Wendy’s in third quarter, Burger King actually saw a loss of 1.6%. in same-store sales. Burger King saw a reported 18.2% rise in second quarter – but was still closing a gap of a 13.4% loss a year prior.

“Our underlying issue has really been focus and pace. We haven’t put enough focus in the few priorities that will have the biggest impact,” Cil said in a previous interview with CNBC. “We haven’t moved fast enough on these priorities to accelerate the business performance to the level we know we are capable of.”

What do you think of Burger King selling its Whopper at its original price? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!