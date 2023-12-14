Camden Toy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star, Dead at 68

Camden Toy, best known for his roles on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died. According to Toy's representatives, the actor passed away Tuesday due to complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 68.

Toy's partner shared a statement on her Facebook page prior to his passing, confirming he was in the late stages of his battle.

"He was diagnosed in February last year after months of mysterious pain. For many reasons we were very hopeful for, at least, a longer and more fruitful time on planet Earth. Even the more recent challenges felt more like a hiccup in progress. Unfortunately, it looks like we've reached the end of the road with the doctor's treatments," Bea Henderson wrote.

"His condition has declined a lot in the last 2 months and tremendously in the last several days. He chose, for many reasons, not to announce his illness publicly, and so, unfortunately, this may be new and shocking news to many of his fans," she added. "We both apologize for this and please know that he has appreciated you all so much, as have I! Unfortunately, he can't communicate at this time, so I will be answering any calls or texts as I'm able. thanks to all of our family and friends who have been supportive along the way! Thank you!"

Toy ended up playing a handful of monsters throughout his time on the series, including one of the Gentlemen in the fan-favorite episode "Hush." Some of Toy's Buffy co-stars have since paid tribute to their late co-star.

"Camden was a beautiful soul, a beautiful friend, and a beautiful talent," Juliet Landau said in a statement. "From the first moment we met, I knew he was special. Under the visage of the monster he was made-up to be, shined the kindest of spirits. He's been a gift in our lives. We will miss him greatly."

"The world lost a delightfully maniacal, abundantly kind, and overwhelmingly generous soul last night," James Leary added on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter. "I had the pleasure and privilege to travel the world, tread the boards, and sail the seas with @Camden_Toy and I shall cherish every moment. Rest easy. #buffythevampireslayer," Leary wrote.

Our thoughts are with Toy's friends and family during this time.