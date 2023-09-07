Secret Info on Viral Canadian UAP Now Declassified

Earlier this year, there was a span of a few weeks when one UFO sighting after the next was widely reported on. Shortly after members of the United States Armed Forces shot down a Chinese spy balloon, a handful of other UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) aircraft were engaged and taken down across various parts of North America. One of those UFOs was taken down in the most northern parts of Canada, and now the Canadian government has released a declassified memo to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussing the downed UAP.

The "Secret" document details the craft shot down of Canada's Yukon territory, which was the 23rd such UAP tracked in North American airspace when it was taken down in February.

"NORAD numbers objects on a sequential basis, per year, to track every detected object that is not immediately identified; upon cross-examination most objects are found to be innocuous and do not meet the threshold for higher reporting or engagement," the memo obtained CTV News explains. "Object #23's function, method of propulsion, or affiliation to any nation-state remains unverified."

While much of the memo is redacted because of security concerns, some startling revelations are made, including a note that Canadian officials couldn't locate the crashed craft and confirm whether or not it posed a threat to civilian life.

"It is unknown whether it poses an armed threat or has intelligence collection capabilities," the memo adds. "The area in which the impact occurred is a known (caribou) migration route, which opens the possibility of future accidental discovery by Indigenous hunters."

The memo was sent to Trudeau's office on February 14th of this year and the Yukon search for the downed craft was called off on February 17th due to hazardous weather conditions.

"It also appears to indicate a low level of understanding of the object in terms of its capabilities and function," University of Colorado aerospace professor Ian Boyd told the Canadian news channel. "Under normal circumstances, you'd like to think that the decision to shoot it down would only be made after a thorough assessment had been made of the danger it posed based on all information available."

He added, "We have gone from a crazy few days where four objects were shot down, to nothing in the six months since. It would be interesting to know what changes in procedures, if any, have been undertaken by Norad and other organizations charged with protecting Canada and the U.S."