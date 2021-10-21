Candy Corn Factory Hacked, Leading To Production Slowdown

In a plot out of a comic book, someone managed to hack the candy corn factory ahead of Halloween. Production had to slow down a bit as a result. Crain’s Chicago Business reported that Ferrara Candy, the maker of candy corn and hosts of other Halloween staples got hacked on October 9th. Once they discovered the breach, they set about contacting the authorities and trying to survey the damage. In securing all of their systems, their attention immediately turned to getting production back on track. Surprisingly, the company says that Halloween is about 10% of their annual sales. But, that’s a big holiday, and it’s paramount to get things running back smoothly to ensure the treats make their way to pillowcases and pumpkin-shaped bags by the end of the month. Ferrara would put out a statement about the hack and try to soothe customers worrying about some thief trying to steal Halloween.

“Upon discovery, we immediately responded to secure all systems and commence an investigation into the nature and scope of this incident,” the company wrote in their statement. “Ferrara is cooperating with law enforcement and our technical team is working closely with third-party specialists to fully restore impacted systems as expeditiously and as safely as possible.”

“We have resumed production in select manufacturing facilities, and we are shipping from all of our distribution centers across the country, near to capacity,” Ferrara continued. “We are also now working to process all orders in our queue.”

When asked about the divisive nature of candy corn itself, Ferrara’s Vice-President and General Manager of Seasonal Marketing Katie Duffy told Food & Wine that it’s a staple for a reason. (Well unless you count Alabama, Nebraska, Hawaii, Vermont, and Wisconsin…)

“Candy corn has been a Halloween staple for more than half a century,” Duffy explained to the outlet. “But we also know that candy corn is one of the most divisive treats out there and there are some people who don’t enjoy the classic treat. (I’m looking at you, Nebraskans and Wisconsinites).”

