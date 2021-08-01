Cap’n Crunch Is Offering Fans a Chance To Stay On His Houseboat

✖

Fans of Cap'n Crunch cereal, if you've ever wanted to truly live like the Cap'n, you very well could have your chance. The cereal brand has just announced that they will be giving one Cap'n Crunch fan and up to three of their guests the opportunity to stay on board his houseboat, The Cap'n's Quarters, in Boston.

According to a press release, a stay at The Cap'n's Quarters is more than a beautiful oasis on the water. It is also an opportunity to learn more about the Cap'n and guests will be treated to an exclusive look at his personal style as well as some of his most cherished keepsakes -- not to mention an abundant supply of Cap'n Crunch cereal. As part of their stay, guests of The Cap'n's Quarters will also receive a special welcome pack that contains items "handpicked by the Cap'n himself" that includes his favorite bath robe and bath products.

“We know people are eager for fun experiences this summer, especially after a year and a half of deferred plans,” said Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and CMO of Quaker Foods North America. “Now that people are starting to return to their normal routines, we want to show up for Crunch fans in a fun way, bringing adventure to the breakfast table and beyond. What better way to do that than by letting them stay inside the Cap’n’s home away from home and ‘Be the Cap’n’ for a few nights.”

Fans wanting their chance to live like the Cap'n can enter to win a two-night stay on the boat by going to www.CapnsQuarters.com but they will want to act fast. The contest ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on August 1st. According to the fine print, the winner can choose any two consecutive nights between August 9 and August 17 to stay on the boat. Transportation is not included in the prize, but the winner will also receive a $2000 bank gift card.

Will you be entering for a chance to win a stay on Cap'n Crunch's houseboat? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!