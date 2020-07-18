Celebrities and More Pay Tribute to Congressman John Lewis
Last night brought the sad news that United States Congressman and Civil Rights icon, John Lewis, passed away at 80-years-old. Lewis was a representative of Georgia and was a prominent leader during the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s, aiding in the March on Washington where Dr. Martin Luther King gave his famous "I Have A Dream" speech. He was also among the many Freedom Riders that rode on buses to protest segregation. Lewis had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year, and it's been reported that his condition had gotten worse over the last week. Since the news of his passing, many people have taken to social media to pay tribute to Lewis.
Before taking a look at some of the famous folks who have tweeted about Lewis today, here's a tweet he wrote earlier this month, which showcases just how long he'd been fighting for equal rights. "59 years ago today I was released from Parchman Farm Penitentiary after being arrested in Jackson, MS for using a so-called 'white' restroom during the Freedom Rides of 1961," Lewis wrote. You check out the photos below:
59 years ago today I was released from Parchman Farm Penitentiary after being arrested in Jackson, MS for using a so-called "white" restroom during the Freedom Rides of 1961. pic.twitter.com/OUfgeaNDOm— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) July 7, 2020
Here's a sample of tweets from actors, musicians, and politicians who are honoring Lewis today...
Barack Obama
prevnext
Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way. John Lewis did:https://t.co/KbVfYt5CeQ— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 18, 2020
Paul McCartney
prevnext
...that he and Martin Luther King Jr. and others walked across in the 60s for the civil rights movement and rename it the John Lewis Bridge?!!! Nancy and I are proud to support the NAACP and have recently donated to their legal defense fund.— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) July 18, 2020
Mark Ruffalo
prevnext
Rest in Power, Hero. pic.twitter.com/XJdoHsMxEE— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 18, 2020
Trevor Noah
prevnext
When we last spoke. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/TPWhtNpLKd— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 18, 2020
Danai Gurira
prevnext
We’ve lost an American Hero. One of the greatest blessings of my life was to campaign with him in 2016. The kindest most generous soul; a giant of humanity. His legacy propels us to fight for true American ideals: dignity, justice and equality for all. Rest In Peace @repjohnlewis pic.twitter.com/S8OR886yq2— Danai Gurira (@DanaiGurira) July 18, 2020
Kamala Harris & Katy Perry
prevnext
Rest In Power #JohnLewis thank you for all the good you gave ♥️ https://t.co/hC8sD3ovjX— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 18, 2020
Pharrell Williams
prevnext
Rest In Peace. Rest in Power. You are an American Hero. Thank you for being a giant. 🙏🏾 #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/bf0Ld81Xb3— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) July 18, 2020
Mark Hamill
prevnext
"I have been beaten, my skull fractured & arrested more than 40 times so that each & every person has the right to register & vote. Do your part. Get out there & vote like you've never voted before."-John Lewis: Hero-Civil Rights Icon-Inspiration-Legend💔#RestInPower #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/4hBTsnSW5B— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 18, 2020
Jeffrey Wright
prevnext
John Lewis and CT Vivian within 24hrs of one another in these days? Mysterious ways. Definitive Black men. Definitive Americans.— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 18, 2020
Bryce Dallas Howard
prevnext
“I say to people today, 'You must be prepared if you believe in something. If you believe in something, you have to go for it. As individuals, we may not live to see the end.'” — Rep. #JohnLewis who reminded us to always stir up #goodtrouble
More: https://t.co/4431hbVrVz pic.twitter.com/SBsX8dObyB— Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) July 18, 2020
George Takei
prevnext
I cherish the memory of being a fellow keynoter with Congressman John Lewis at the annual Asian American Journalists Association conference last August in Atlanta. A towering figure for civil rights, and a voice we will miss greatly. Rest in Power, sir. pic.twitter.com/W3eeJZGM76— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 18, 2020
Hillary Clinton
prevnext
John Lewis was the truest kind of patriot. He believed America could be better, even live up to its highest founding ideals of equality & liberty for all. He made good trouble to help us get there. Now it’s up to the rest of us to carry on his work. Rest in power, my friend. pic.twitter.com/a3gEAiMzp3— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 18, 2020
Yvette Nicole Brown
prevnext
There are men & there are ICONS. @repjohnlewis was an ICON. His righteous fight for Civil Rights & all the #GoodTrouble he got in will resonate for GENERATIONS. He was a GIFT to this nation & the WORLD.
I pray we all figure out how to live up to the example he set. #RIPSir ❤️— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 18, 2020
Mia Farrow
prevnext
John Lewis: But there are forces today trying to take us back to another time, and another dark period pic.twitter.com/M6KdesVOLA— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 18, 2020
Janet Jackson
prev
Rest In Power 🙏🏾✊🏾 #JohnLewis pic.twitter.com/9GQHUebwbZ— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) July 18, 2020