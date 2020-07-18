Celebrities and More Pay Tribute to Congressman John Lewis

Last night brought the sad news that United States Congressman and Civil Rights icon, John Lewis, passed away at 80-years-old. Lewis was a representative of Georgia and was a prominent leader during the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s, aiding in the March on Washington where Dr. Martin Luther King gave his famous "I Have A Dream" speech. He was also among the many Freedom Riders that rode on buses to protest segregation. Lewis had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year, and it's been reported that his condition had gotten worse over the last week. Since the news of his passing, many people have taken to social media to pay tribute to Lewis.

Before taking a look at some of the famous folks who have tweeted about Lewis today, here's a tweet he wrote earlier this month, which showcases just how long he'd been fighting for equal rights. "59 years ago today I was released from Parchman Farm Penitentiary after being arrested in Jackson, MS for using a so-called 'white' restroom during the Freedom Rides of 1961," Lewis wrote. You check out the photos below:

59 years ago today I was released from Parchman Farm Penitentiary after being arrested in Jackson, MS for using a so-called "white" restroom during the Freedom Rides of 1961. pic.twitter.com/OUfgeaNDOm — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) July 7, 2020

Here's a sample of tweets from actors, musicians, and politicians who are honoring Lewis today...