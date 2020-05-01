Chris Pratt Backs Down From Kevin Bacon's Dance-Off Challenge

✖

Star-Lord might have managed to defeat Ronan the Accuser in part because he used the power of his dancing skills -- but the man who plays Star-Lord has no delusions about being able to defeat Kevin Bacon, the man who inspired his character's love of dancing. There's been a bit of one-uppsmanship going on with Marvel Cinematic Universe actors, attempting their handstand challenges and the like...but apparently handstands against Spider-Man are less intimidating than a dance-off with Footloose star Kevin Bacon.

He did suggest that fans should check out Footloose -- advice that Peter Quill would certainly agree with. But in terms of answering a dance off challenge?

"I would lose that dance off, Kev, so I must conceded," said the Parks and Recreation veteran.

You can check his tweet out below.

To anyone who hasn’t seen Footloose, I think today is the perfect day to change that. As to a dance off? I would lose that dance off Kev, so I must concede. I doff my cap to you sir. Also... I miss Chris Penn. https://t.co/UEu83RK80E — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 30, 2020

Bacon, who used to be somewhat self-conscious about the "six degrees of Kevin Bacon" game, has become used to being a pop culture touchstone over the last thirty or so years. Pratt and director James Gunn made him a household name again when they referred to him as Earth's greatest hero in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Bacon himself jokingly called Guardians of the Galaxy "super" when it debuted, both praise for the film and also a reference to the superhero parody film he appeared in alongside Michael Rooker and directed by James Gunn.

"Whether I was mentioned in the movie or not, in my opinion, it’s one of the best movies of the year," Bacon said at the time. "I loved it, and I haven't talked to anybody who didn't like it."

The Guardians are rumored to be appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, and will definitely be part of Gunn's forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. Both of those films are currently in limbo after production on basically everything around the world has been halted due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and global social distancing policies. Gunn will bring back Pratt, along with Zoe Saldana, David Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn, and will likely bring in Adam Warlock, whose origin was hinted at in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2.

You can stream Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 now on Disney+ by clicking here.

