Jake Gyllenhaal Took Action After Hugh Jackman Ignored His Shirtless Handstand Challenge

At the beginning of the month, Spider-Man star Tom Holland challenged Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds to the "handstand shirt challenge." While Reynolds wanted no part in this taxing challenge, Gyllenhaal decided to accept and his results were wildly impressive. The challenge proved to be very popular and was a hot topic on social media for a while. Turns out, Gyllenhaal challenged some people of his own, including his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal. While Maggie went through with the challenge, the other people Jake tagged didn't reply, including 50 Cent and Hugh Jackman.

This week, Gyllenhaal revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that “Hugh Jackman and 50 Cent did not respond at all,” so he ended up e-mailing Jackman. “I said, ‘Come on, man.’ And he said, ‘I hope you’re well,’” Gyllenhaal revealed. While we're sad we didn't get to watch an upside-down, shirtless Wolverine, it's nice to know he at least replied to Gyllenhaal's email. You can watch Gyllenhaal's interview with Colbert in the video above.

Recently, Gyllenhaal had some more fun on Instagram when he shared BossLogic's "Bubble Man" poster, which mixed Gyllenhaal's Mysterio look with another one of his characters: Jimmy Livingston from Bubble Boy (2001). While there's no official word yet if Gyllenhaal will be returning to play Mysterio, Spider-Man star Tom Holland recently teased that the Marvel's Spider-Man 3 story is "insane." Previously, Holland confirmed earlier reports that Marvel's Spider-Man 3 will be shooting this summer: "I’m super happy about it. We will be shooting 'Spider-Man 3' in July in Atlanta." Unfortunately, with the threat of COVID-19, the movie has since been pushed back.

In a previous interview about the film, before all of these delays really began, Holland teased that he knows everything about the movie, telling Hey U Guys: "I know everything now. I had my big pitch meeting with Marvel and Sony about two weeks, and I know all the secrets. But I've also done about a thousand interviews, so I know how to not spoil a movie anymore...I can't wait, honestly can't wait."

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is now scheduled to hit theaters on November 5, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.