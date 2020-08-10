Chris Pratt Announces His Newborn Daughter's Name

✖

Chris Pratt has revealed the name of his newborn daughter. Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's first child together is named Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. Pratt revealed the name with a post on Instagram in which he also quotes scripture. He writes, "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris." It is unclear when Schwarzenegger gave birth, but sources told ET that Pratt's vehicle was at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California, on Friday afternoon. Katherine's family -- father Arnold Schwarzenegger, mother Maria Shriver, and siblings Christina and Christopher -- were also spotted visiting the couple's home. While this is Pratt's first child with Schwarzenegger, he also has a 7-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger got married in June 2019, with a source telling People that, "The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It's a very romantic setting for a wedding," said the source. "The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy… They are using only local food. It's a lot of fresh vegetables. They didn't want the menu to be too heavy or rich. It's more of a light summer menu," said the source. "For dessert, there are lighter options as well, like raspberries, blueberries, and red currant."

The news of Schwarzenegger's pregnancy surfaced in April 2020. A source told ET that "Chris and Katherine are extremely happy to be pregnant with their first child. The couple knew going into their relationship that having kids together was important to them, so when they found out the news, they were extremely happy. Although Katherine was busy promoting her book in the beginning of her pregnancy, she now has time to be at home and get things ready for when the new addition arrives. Chris is so excited."

Pratt's next film is Jurassic World: Dominion, which recently resumed production in the United Kingdom after the coronavirus pandemic forced a pause. The film brings back the cast from the original Jurassic Park movies. "Man, I can't tell you anything, but I can tell you it's going to blow your mind," Pratt said in February. "It's going to be the biggest and best yet. They spared no expense, and they're bringing everybody back."

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

