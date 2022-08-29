Chris Rock Turns Down Offer to Host 2023 Oscars After Will Smith Slap

Don't plan on seeing Chris Rock at next year's Academy Awards. After Will Smith infamously slapped the comedian earlier this year at the 2022 Oscars, Rock took to a recent stand-up set to reveal the Academy invited him back to host the annual film gala. According to the Arizona Republic, Rock made the revelation during a stand-up stop, comparing it to the OJ Simpson murder trail and asking Nicole Brown Simpson "to go back to the restaurant."

Rock also reportedly turned down an offer to appear in a Super Bowl advertisement, something sure to lampoon the moment.

Earlier this summer, Smith finally posted an apology to the comedian, whom he slapped after Rock made a joke about the hairstyle worn by Smith's wife Jada.

"It's all fuzzy. I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he is not ready to talk," Smith said in his YouTube apology. "And when he is, he will reach out. So, I will say to you Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

"I want to apologize to Chris's mother. I saw an interview that Chris's mother did, and that was one of the things about that moment," the actor. "I didn't realize and I wasn't thinking [about] how many people got hurt in that moment. I want to apologize to Chris's mother, I want to apologize to Chris's family, specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship. Tony Rock was my man, and this is probably irreparable."

Coincidentally enough, Smith won his first Oscar shortly after the slap, the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in King Richard. After the slap, the Academy banned Smith for a period of 10 years.

"The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," said AMPAS president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson. "We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."