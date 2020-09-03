Cinnamon Toast Crunch Is Giving Away One Million Free Boxes, Here’s How to Get Yours

✖

Since the 1980s, Cinnamon Toast Crunch has become a bit of an institution in the cereal world. If you find yourself still craving those crazy squares after all these years, General Mills is here to reward you in a pretty epic way. The company recently announced that they're giving away up to one million free boxes of Cinnamon Toast Crunch during the month of September, as a way to thank fans of the longstanding brand. The free boxes will be given away via a rebate, which fans can redeem now through September 30th.

“There are a million reasons to love Cinnamon Toast Crunch, so giving away one million boxes via rebate to celebrate its epic cinnamon taste was only natural,” Mindy Murray, senior brand experience manager for Cinnamon Toast Crunch, said in a statement. “After all, the only thing that tastes better than CTC, is free CTC.”

In order to get a (technically) free box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, here's what you need to do. Now through September 30, fans can purchase a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch online or in-store and receive a rebate for the cost of the box (up to $6.50, excluding taxes) when they visit FreeCTC.com and upload their receipt. Fans can redeem the rebate for both in-store and online purchases of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

The offer is limited to one refund per name, family, address, or household, in order to let as many people as possible get in on the cinnamon fun. It is also only available in the USA and DC, its territories, and military addresses except for RI, CT, ND, and Miami-Dade County where taxed, regulated, void, or prohibited.

The giveaway of free boxes was announced in a pretty creative way, with the help of family-friendly YouTube stars Collins and Devan Key. The pair created a TikTok prank transforming themselves into a giant Cinnamon Toast Crunch box, in order to tell their friends about the new deal.

Will you be participating in Cinnamon Toast Crunch's epic giveaway? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!