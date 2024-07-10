Claussen Teams Up With Baked By Melissa for Pickle Cupcakes

All things pickle have been a major food trend in recent years and it’s not something that seems to be slowing down. This year has already seen the arrival of pickle ketchup and pickle mustard in stores and now, Claussen is taking a sweet approach to the tangy treat in a new collaboration. Claussen has announced a team up with Baked by Melissa for a first-of-its-kind pickle cupcake just in time to celebrate National Pickle Month.

According to the brand, the exclusive Baked by Melissa x Claussen Pickle Cupcake combines Baked by Melissa’s handcrafted bite-sized cupcakes and Claussen Pickles’ tangy flavor by featuring a pickle-infused cake topped with pickle buttercream icing and red and white celebratory sprinkles. It makes for a unique dessert that is described as a “bright, balanced sweet-salty-sour pickle treat, perfect for your summer parties.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re excited to keep our pickle momentum going this summer with our first-ever dessert,” said Caroline Sheehey, Brand Manager for Claussen Pickles. “Pickle is such a universal flavor, so we are constantly working to find new and unique ways to bring Claussen’s signature taste to many different beloved occasions. These cupcakes will be the perfect unexpected twist for pickle fanatics everywhere.”

“Anyone who’s seen @BakedByMelissa on TikTok knows I am a pickle lover, whether I’m making pickles at home or adding pickles to my favorite dishes, so it only made sense to bring the Claussen’s iconic flavor to Baked by Melissa cupcakes next, for an unexpected tangy treat,” said Melissa Ben-Ishay, Co-Founder & CEO of Baked by Melissa. “The addition of pickle gives the cupcake a zippy sweet-salty-sour kick, making it a truly unique ingredient for a bite-size cupcake.”

To get the limited-edition cupcakes, here’s what you need to know. The Baked by Melissa x Claussen Pickle Cupcakes are available now in packs of 6 or 25 while supplies last with the 6-pack available exclusively at Baked by Melissa store locations for $10.25. The 25-pack is exclusive to BakedbyMelissa.com and costs $37 for nationwide shipping.