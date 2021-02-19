Cloris Leachman's Cause Of Death Revealed

✖

Comedic actress Cloris Leachman died of a stroke, which was casued in large part due to the COVID-19 virus, a medical examiner has concluded. The San Diego County's Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the findings to PEOPLE, further confirming a death certificate that ET Online previously obtained. To be clear, according to the medical examiner's official statement," COVID-19 was a significant condition that contributed to [Cloris Leachman's] death, but was not the underlying cause." The actress was reportedly cremated on Feburary 7th, and her remains are now in the care of her daughter, Dinah Englund, in California.

Cloris Leachman passed away on January 27th at the age of 94. Her manager Juliet Green released a statement to PEOPLE at the time, saying:

"It's been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time. There was no one like Cloris. With a single look, she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh till the tears ran down your face. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic," says Green.

"She loved her children and her grandchildren ferociously. A lifelong vegetarian, she was a passionate advocate for animal rights. The family requests that any donations in her name be made to PETA or Last Chance for Animals," Green added."

(Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Leachman's passing brought out loving remembrance from comedic greats ranging from Mel Brooks to Wonder Woman ('70s) star Lynda Carter - with the latter stating:

"Cloris Leachman was queen of the Amazons and a queen of industry, breaking barriers and inspiring women in film and TV for decades," Carter wrote. "She was a sweet TV mom and a riot to work with. I will miss you, along with the smiles and laughter you brought everywhere you went, Cloris."

If you didn't know the Wonder Woman connection Cloris Leachman played Queen Hippolyta, mother to Carter's Princess Diana/Wonder Woman, in the TV film pilot for the 1970's Wonder Woman series, but was later recast by Carolyn Jones and Beatrice Straight.

Even today the legacy of Leachman's work is still a trending thing; thanks to Marvel's WandaVision, the late actress's 2000s sitcom Malcolm In The Middle is one again getting something of a revival with fans. Even more recent Leachman works like Raising Hope or American Gods are still major draws for fans. Truly a life not wasted.

R.I.P. Cloris Leachman.