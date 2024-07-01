Coffee Mate Launching Limited-Edition Orange Cream Pop Creamer

Earlier this year, Coffee Mate shook up the creamer game when they teamed up with Dr. Pepper for the coconut lime Dirty Soda creamer that made it easier than ever to get the viral “dirty soda” experience at home. Now, they’re shaking things up again with another innovative new creamer offering — and the brand’s first-ever summer seasonal flavor. On Monday, Coffee Mate announced the new, limited edition Coffee Mate Orange Cream Pop Flavored Duo Creamer, inspired by iconic (and popular) tastes of summer ice cream truck favorites.

According to the brand, the new Orange Cream Pop Flavored Duo Creamer features orange and creamy notes swirled together to create a velvety smoothness that makes the perfect “splash of fun” to your cup of coffee. It’s the latest addition to Coffee Mate’s Duos line, a line that also includes flavors like Cinnamon Vanilla Creme and Vanilla Caramel as well as last year’s iconic Peanut Butter and Jelly Flavored Duo Creamer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When it comes to pushing boundaries and turning trending flavors into delicious and crave-worthy creamers, our fans know that only Coffee Mate can consistently deliver on taste innovations that elevate the everyday coffee experience, any time of year,” Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Beverage Division and Business Unit said. “This limited-edition creamer is inspired by childhood summers – with every sip, the sweet and citrusy flavor of our Orange Cream Pop Flavored Duo Creamer will evoke nostalgic memories of ice cream trucks and hot summer days.”

Fans wanting to give this one a try will have to chances to get their hands on this innovative new creamer flavor. Coffee Mate is offering the limited-edition Orange Cream Pop Flavored Duo Creamer in two drops leading up to National Ice Cream Day July 21. The first drop is on July 12 while the second is on July 22, both taking place exclusively at 12 pm ET. The bottles go for $2.17 per 16 fl. oz (shipping included). They are limited to one bottle per order — and they won’t be offered in retail stores. This will be a limited drop available only while supplies last. Fans can check out full details at coffeemateshop.com/collections/limited-time-only.

Coffee Mate Isn’t Alone With the Orange Dreamsicle Trend

Coffee Mate isn’t along bringing orange cream flavors to the people this year. Earlier this year, Wendy’s released a seasonal Orange Dreamsicle Frosty flavor for spring. It was available nationwide, replacing vanilla where possible during the spring season. Wendy’s has since released a new summer flavor, Triple Berry.

“The Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is a unique spin on a familiar flavor, packing a spoonful of sweet orange notes combined with the classic smooth vanilla Frosty for a dreamy orange cream experience – the Wendy’s way,” the chain says of the flavor. “The eye-catching orange color of this delectable treat was inspired by the spring season, and it tastes just as good as it looks.”