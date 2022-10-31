Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25

Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."

Fans became aware of Cormac Roth's cancer diagnosis in November of last year when he made the announcement himself via Instagram, writing a message that now stands as a powerful testament to his spirit in the face of so much adversity:

"In November of 21 I was diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer. Since then I've been fighting it daily, throwing everything I can at it. Chemo, high dose chemo, medication, transplants, transfusions, surgeries etc. It is called Choriocarcinoma, it is rare, and it has managed to stay many steps ahead of me no matter what I throw at it. It has taken away half of my hearing, 60pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it. But it hasn't taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music. It hasn't taken me down yet. If you or someone you love is effected by cancer, please feel free to reach out for it is an emotional rollercoaster unlike anything else.

Love to you all please make sure to do the things that you love. Life is short. It is chaos. And you never know when it's going to be you.

Be well and go to the doctor.

Fuck cancer."

Cormac Roth is survived by his parents Tim and Nikki Roth, and his brother, Hunter Roth.You can read the full statement by the Roth Family, below:

"He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness," his family said in a statement. "As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."

We respectfully extended our condolences to Cormac Roth's family, friends, and fans in their time of grieving.