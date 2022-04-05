Cracker Jack Introduces New Cracker Jill Line

After a century of being one of the top snacks in the land, Cracker Jack is adding a new face to its lineup. Tuesday, the company unveiled Cracker Jill, a new branding effort to celebrate women who break barriers throughout sports. Five different Cracker Jill designs will be available at ballparks this season, and will be available for purchase after a $5 donation to the Women’s Sports Foundation.

“We are constantly inspired by the many women who are making history by breaking the mold, and we want to celebrate their achievements while supporting the progress,” said Tina Mahal, Vice President, Brand Marketing at Frito-Lay North America. “Cracker Jack has been part of sports for over a century, as records were made, and rules changed. We’ve been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit we’ve introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they’re represented even in our most iconic snacks.”

To kick off the new branding campaign, Cracker Jack has donated $200,000 to the Women’s sports Foundation. The WSF is a national non-profit conducting research and advocacy to help girls and women reach their potential in sports and life.

“Our Foundation is an ally, advocate and catalyst to help unlock the possibilities in every girl and woman through the power of sport,” said Danette Leighton, WSF CEO. “Representation matters – it encourages and inspires the next generation. It’s wonderful to see Cracker Jill come to life, emphasizing the power that representation can have by celebrating women who’ve broken barriers.”

The brand has also paired with singer Normani to record a new version of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” including the brand’s updated name.

There’s no word on just how long the Cracker Jill snacks will be available, only that they’ll be sold at the beginning of this year’s baseball season as supplies last.