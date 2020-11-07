Creed Weighing Band Reunion

✖

It's been a minute since fans have heard the sounds of new Creed tracks playing through their speakers, but the possibility of a reunion between the four original members has come up. The original four include Scott Phillips, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Stapp, and while all four have stayed active in music, either as part of a band or solo, a recent interview with Phillips on Audio Ink Radio indicated that there is talk now and again to bring the band back together and work on new music (via Loudwire). The recent buzz started thanks to the Creed facebook page updating their profile with an old band photo, and when Phillips was asked about it he admitted there's always talk of it happening.

"I didn't know that had happened! That’s interesting," Phillips said. "I'm the worst when it comes to social media. I go through phases where I'm into it for about two days, and then I don't pick it up for about two months. But, that being said, there's always talk every now and then of the possibility of us getting back together and doing some stuff. We're all in a good spot right now where we feel like we have a good relationship amongst the four of us."

"Obviously, Mark and Brian and I are in the same band together. But, Scott seems to be doing really, really well. There's some dialogue," Phillips said. "We tend to check up on each other when it's birthdays and holidays, things like that. So, there has been some chatter, and there's no specific timetable for anything or no specific plans, but it's a possibility down the road. We'll just kind of let it play out naturally and see what happens."

Phillips, Tremonti, and Marshall are in the band Alter Bridge with Myles Kennedy, while Stapp has pursued a solo career. Both are moving along just fine, and Stapp has nothing but kind words to say about his fellow Creed bandmates. In a previous interview with Loudwire Stapp doesn't rule anything out regarding a reunion, and has nothing but love for the group.

"I tell you man, everything's positive with the band," Stapp said. "I love those guys, we share so much history together and so many amazing things that we accomplished together as a band. I think as soon as there's any new information to share, I promise Toni, I will call you up and I will share it with you. I promise. You have my word."

