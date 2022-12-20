Danny DeVito as a Christmas Tree Goes Viral
Someone decided to use movie and TV icon Danny DeVito (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia) as their Christmas tree, and now the world can't unsee it! Specifically, someone who wasn't able to get a Christmas tree opted to use a standee of DeVito (which he seems to use frequently around the house) as a makeshift Christmas tree. The photo of the DeVito Tree that got posted to Twitter quickly went viral; as it turns out, using Danny DeVito's likeness in your Christmas decorations is an entire VIBE.
Don't believe it? Just check out the reactions to the Danny DeVito Christmas tree for proof – starting with how Danny DeVito himself felt about it!
Didn't Have An Xmas Tree - Just A DeVito Tree
We don’t have a christmas tree so we use danny devito pic.twitter.com/ruQVSfg5Z7— Parker (@panoparker) December 18, 2022
Twitter user @panoparker got the ball rolling with this post from inside his home.prevnext
Danny DeVito Responds
Love being your Christmas Danny. https://t.co/XdR7Pt90at— Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) December 20, 2022
As soon as Danny DeVito weighed in on his Christmas tree counter-self, the whole thing immediately went viral.prevnext
Take-Home Danny Is Entire VIBE
My husband hides Danny DeVito all over my house. pic.twitter.com/uavTMvitKC— Abby Morgan (@AbbyNMorgan) December 20, 2022
One of the funniest things to come out of this is the mounting evidence that there's a whole sub-culture dedicated to having a likeness of Danny DeVito around the home.prevnext
A Time Honored Christmas Tradition
It isn’t Christmas without the legend pic.twitter.com/0dyeLSYjGd— Just Mike (@Mikeyy_Bones) December 20, 2022
The sub-sub-culture gets deeper as Christmas Danny has apparently been a vibe for a minute.prevnext
Snow Globin' It
We have our Danny Devito snow globe out for the holiday season 🥰❄️☃️ pic.twitter.com/2idJnShWWM— Dr Laurie Batchelder (@lauriebatch) December 20, 2022
Danny DeVito as a snow-globe is something to see, alright.prevnext
A Man Of All Holidays
thanks for helping us celebrate all the big days, danny pic.twitter.com/aJk9AYtL8G— lil nos x (@lowesluvr) December 20, 2022
Danny Devito is apparently a necessary addition to completing any holiday celebration.prevnext
Next Year's Resolution
Next year you’ll be the whole tree pic.twitter.com/wfq4CDC8ol— Evie Williamson (@EvieDanielle93) December 20, 2022
The Devitony Tree. #2023GOALSprev