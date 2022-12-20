Danny DeVito as a Christmas Tree Goes Viral

Someone decided to use movie and TV icon Danny DeVito (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia) as their Christmas tree, and now the world can't unsee it! Specifically, someone who wasn't able to get a Christmas tree opted to use a standee of DeVito (which he seems to use frequently around the house) as a makeshift Christmas tree. The photo of the DeVito Tree that got posted to Twitter quickly went viral; as it turns out, using Danny DeVito's likeness in your Christmas decorations is an entire VIBE.

Don't believe it? Just check out the reactions to the Danny DeVito Christmas tree for proof – starting with how Danny DeVito himself felt about it!