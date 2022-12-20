Danny DeVito as a Christmas Tree Goes Viral

By Kofi Outlaw

Someone decided to use movie and TV icon Danny DeVito (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia) as their Christmas tree, and now the world can't unsee it! Specifically, someone who wasn't able to get a Christmas tree opted to use a standee of DeVito (which he seems to use frequently around the house) as a makeshift Christmas tree. The photo of the DeVito Tree that got posted to Twitter quickly went viral; as it turns out, using Danny DeVito's likeness in your Christmas decorations is an entire VIBE. 

Don't believe it? Just check out the reactions to the Danny DeVito Christmas tree for proof – starting with how Danny DeVito himself felt about it! 

Didn't Have An Xmas Tree - Just A DeVito Tree

Twitter user @panoparker got the ball rolling with this post from inside his home.

Danny DeVito Responds

As soon as Danny DeVito weighed in on his Christmas tree counter-self, the whole thing immediately went viral.

Take-Home Danny Is Entire VIBE

One of the funniest things to come out of this is the mounting evidence that there's a whole sub-culture dedicated to having a likeness of Danny DeVito around the home.

A Time Honored Christmas Tradition

The sub-sub-culture gets deeper as Christmas Danny has apparently been a vibe for a minute.

Snow Globin' It

Danny DeVito as a snow-globe is something to see, alright.

A Man Of All Holidays

Danny Devito is apparently a necessary addition to completing any holiday celebration.

Next Year's Resolution

The Devitony Tree. #2023GOALS

