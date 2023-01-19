David Crosby, of Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young, Dies at 81

David Crosby, a legendary musician known for his work in The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed via a statement from his wife, Jan Dance, on Thursday. While Crosby's exact cause of death is unclear, Dance did confirm that he had been battling an illness for some time. A prolific singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Crosby has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, through his work on both bands. He has also acted onscreen, either as himself or new characters, in projects like The Simpsons, Roseanne, Backdraft, Hook, and Chicago Hope.

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," Dance's statement reads. "He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

Born on August 14, 1941 in Los Angeles, California, Crosby was the son of Academy Award-winning Tabu: A Story of the South Seas cinematographer Floyd Crosby. After dropping out of drama school to pursue a career in music, Crosby became a member of the folk rock band The Byrds. The band made waves with their renditions of "Mr. Tambourine Man", "Eight Miles High", and "Hey Joe." Crosby worked with the original members of the band up until 1973's album Byrds.

Soon after initially leaving The Byrds in 1967, Crosby befriended Stephen Stills and Graham Nash, and their self-titled trio was born. Neil Young later joined the group in 1969. While the band's musical efforts were often derailed by personal bickering, they released thirteen albums in total between 1969 and 2008. Beginning in 1971, Crosby also embarked on a solo career, releasing thirteen studio and live albums of his own. The latest, David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band Live at the Capitol Theatre, was released just a matter of weeks before Crosby's death. He was also the focus on a documentary, David Crosby: Remember My Name, in 2020.

Our thoughts are with Crosby's family, friends, and fans at this time.