Deadpool and Wolverine Team With DiGiorno for Frozen Pizza Collab

This summer will see the team-up that Marvel fans have been waiting to see up on the big screen in Deadpool & Wolverine, and in honor of that movie, DiGiorno is releasing a slate of frozen pizza flavors that celebrate the heroes both independently and with unexpected blends. In addition to being able to find these four flavors in your frozen pizza aisle, fans can head to visit DiGiorno.com/deadpoolandwolverine starting today to enter for a chance to win a number of exciting prizes, from Deadpool & Wolverine merch to a pizza party in Los Angeles. You can learn more about the flavors below before Deadpool & Wolverine lands in theaters on July 26th.

Per press release, "DiGiorno is joining forces with Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, in theaters July 26th, for what can only be described as a chaotic good cinematic universe takeover. This collaboration defies the laws of common decency and will tickle tastebuds of pizza lovers everywhere. With a slice of chaos and mouthful of mischief, DiGiorno is bringing the goods straight to pretty, movie-going, pizza-loving pie holes nationwide."

"DiGiorno is unveiling new, limited-edition pizzas that are inspired by Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine and will take over the frozen aisle at retailers nationwide starting June 2024. What does crazy taste like? Cheesy. Spicy. Saucy. Wildly inappropriate -- these pies come in four completely collectible, drool-worthy DiGiorno Classic Crust Pizza varieties:

The Wade Special: A sweet and salty combo not just for mercs, made with pineapple and black olives to pay homage to Wade Wilson's pizza in the first movie.

Gimme Chimi: A chimichanga-inspired pizza that is a fiesta for your tastebuds and topped with spicy cumin sauce, beef topping, jalapeno, and cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.

Spicy Wolvie Pie: Crafted with Wolverine and other meat lovers in mind, this pie is stacked with pepperoni, chorizo, and bacon.

Maximum Pep: Made with maximum flavor and zero regrets -- just like Deadpool's decisions -- Maximum Pep is piled high with sliced and diced pepperoni.

(Photo: DiGiorno)

"Every flavor (except for the Spicy Wolvie Pie) comes with a back-of-the-box bonus: a cut-out Deadpool mask so fans can cosplay as the Merc with a Mouth while their pizza bakes. The Wade Special, Gimme Chimi, Spicy Wolvie Pie, and Maximum Pep pizza varieties have an MSRP of $6.49(prices may vary by retailer).

"The limited-edition pizzas aren't the last you'll see of Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine and DiGiorno. Keep an eye out for a special packaging takeover of DiGiorno Original Rising Crust Ultimate Pepperoni and Four Cheese, giving fans more delicious ways to stay close to the action. DiGiorno has also built a marketing multiverse of its own to ensure fans can experience the collaborative campaign with content that spans across digital, social, as well as a new television commercial, 'Hot & Steamy,' featuring a truly delicious ménage a za---just Deadpool, DiGiorno, and a lot of spicy chaos, that will run across TV, digital and social."

How to Enter DiGiorno Chaotic Good "Stakes for a Slice of the Pie"

In the pizza universe, DiGiorno wants everyone to be a winner (well, sort of). From June 17th to August 26th, movie fans and pizza stans can visit DiGiorno.com/deadpoolandwolverine to enter for a chance to win a variety of different prizes. Here is how it's sliced up:

Pizza party in La LaLand: DiGiorno will fly one winner and their best bub to La La Land (aka Los Angeles) for the ultimate trip of a regenerative lifetime. From a private chef whipping up the mouthwatering DiGiorno limited-edition pizzas to a stunt masterclass where the winner will learn slick katana combat moves -- this experience is out of this universe. IYKYK.

Merc merch: Superheroes have all kinds of cool gear, so it only makes sense that we roll up with some pizza accessories of our own. Pizzaccessories, if you will. Not only will fans want to get their hands on our limited-edition gear, but collectible swag will also be almost as hot as a fresh, out-of-the-Oven DiGiorno pizza.

Fandango Movie Tickets (because duh?): Tickets to see Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, in theaters July 26th.

"DiGiorno is always looking for ways to tap into mainstream culture by pushing culinary boundaries through unique innovations and flavors, from our recent Thanksgiving Pizza to our all-onion 'cry-pie,' and we are now introducing our latest, most chaotic pies yet," Kimberly Holowiak, Senior Brand Manager for DiGiorno, shared in a statement. "This summer, we're taking it up a notch by teaming up with Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine to create limited-edition pizzas that fans won't want to miss-so we encourage fans to get them while they can."

"No matter if you are a die-hard pizza stan or movie fan, consumers are constantly on the hunt for unique and bold ways to engage with brands they love, so we wanted to show up big with a movie collab that fits just like a glove (or mask)," Holowiak continued.

"We're thrilled teaming up with DiGiorno in support of Deadpool & Wolverine," Holly Frank, Walt Disney Studios VP, Partnership Management and Operations, Marvel, added. "They're bringing the heat with a robust media campaign tied to character-inspired pizzas and our fans will have plenty to feast on ahead of the film's theatrical release on July 26th."

Keep your eyes out for these limited-edition pizzas from DiGiorno before Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. Head to DiGiorno.com/deadpoolandwolverine for complete details.

