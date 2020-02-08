Denny’s Las Vegas Pop-up Hosting Free Weddings on Valentine’s Day

If you love breakfast food as much as your significant other, the stars have aligned perfectly to finally tie the knot. Next Friday, February 14th — you know, Valentine’s Day — Denny’s is letting you get married at the breakfast joints pop-up chapel in Las Vegas. All you need to do is head to 450 Fremont Street in Las Vegas between noon and 6:00 p.m. local time on Friday and you’ll be good to go — no registration whatsoever is required.

What’s included in your wedding? You get free use of the chapel, an on-site officiant, and live DJ. Not only that, but you’ll also receive a reception with complimentary Wedding Pancake Puppies and Champagne Toast. Sounds like a pretty good deal, right?

If you want to get married at Denny’s but can’t make it next Friday, don’t fret — the breakfast icon will let you use the chapel year-round for the modest fee of $199. With that payment, you’ll get the same items as the Valentine’s Day special PLUS a photo booth, free bouquet’s and boutonnieres, two wedding t-shirts, and a pair of Grand Slams breakfast meals. The only catch? You have to cash in your Grand Slams on your next visit to Denny’s.

Both on Valentine’s Day and year-round, the chapel has a cash bar where drink specials are available starting at $2 per drink. It’s essentially a no-lose deal at this point. You can book the wedding for your dream Denny’s wedding either on the company’s website or by calling the store directly.