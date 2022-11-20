Denny's Reveals Black Friday Shirt With Daily Free Meal Sewn Into Sleeve

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, that also means it's time for Black Friday deals and this year, Denny's has a truly unique one. The restaurant chain is offering a special, Every Day Value t-shirt that will grant the wearer free breakfast for an entire year. Yes, you read that correctly. Denny's Black Friday offering is a breakfast t-shirt that genuinely gets you breakfast.

Available beginning Black Friday — that's November 25th at 12am ET — the Everyday Value Tee will go on sale for $5.99, the price of the Denny's "Everyday Value Slam" meal. The shirt has a special, unique QR code sewn onto the sleeve that the customer can redeem literally every day for a free "Everyday Value Slam". If someone "redeems" their shirt every day for a year, it brings its value to $2186.

The Everyday Value Slam is part of Denny's All-Day Diner Deals value menu and one of the most beloved menu items. The meal includes two eggs and two bacon strips or sausage links, plus a choice of two buttermilk pancakes, one slice of French toast, or a biscuit and gravy.

While this shirt is a pretty impressive value, there is a little bit of a catch. According to the website, Denny's is selling only 150 of these shirts making it truly a if you snooze, you lose situation. Each shirt's QR code is valid through December 31, 2023, one offer per table per day, dine-in only.

"This year has been particularly tough on Americans' wallets," said Denny's President John Dillon. "At Denny's, we're always looking for new ways to provide value for our diners while delighting them with delicious food, so creating an innovative, first-of-its-kind wearable offer to unveil on Black Friday was a natural decision for us. The wearable represents a fresh expression of our ongoing commitment to value, and we look forward to hearing what our fans think and seeing the shirts in our restaurants."

If you're interested in trying to score one of these t-shirts, you just have to head to DinerDrip.com at midnight ET on November 25th (that's 9pm PT November 24th.)

Will you be trying to get one of these t-shirts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!