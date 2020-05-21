Disney App Alerts Users They "Assume All Risks" for COVID-19 Exposure While Visiting Walt Disney World

✖

As The Walt Disney Company begins the phased re-opening of their Walt Disney World Resort their company legal team isn't taking any chances when it comes to the potential exposure of the coronavirus for its guests. Currently only the Disney Springs shopping and dining outlet is open in Florida but it's already drawing crowds and lines despite limited capacity. When guests prepare to enter Disney Springs or even open their My Disney Experience app they're greeted with a message that makes them acknowledge just what they're getting into: we're in the middle of a health crisis and that by being on the property and around other people then they're kind of rolling the dice.

“We have taken enhanced health and safety measures–for you, our other Guests, and Cast Members," the message begins. "You must follow all posted instructions while visiting Walt Disney World Resort. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable."

"By visiting Walt Disney World Resort, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19...Let’s keep each other healthy and safe.”

Among the health and safety measures being undertaken at Disney Springs for guests including a limited amount of parking and reduced entrances, required temperature screenings before entering, required social distancing in queues plus reduced hours and "an increased focus on disinfecting and sanitation, including the addition of hand-washing stations and hand sanitizers in key areas."

Furthermore the park is requiring masks be worn on the premises by all cast members and third-part operating-participant employees, and yes, even guests. This has drawn the ire of many guests and potential visitors with man complaining and saying masks should be optional.

Currently, only subcontracted shops are open in the Disney Springs complex. However,

Disney-owned retail stores, such as the World of Disney Store and Disney eateries, will once again be operational starting next week. It's currently unclear when the parks will reopen but similar safety measures will no doubt be put in place for anyone eager to enter any of the four parks in Florida.

"We are constantly monitoring conditions and best practices, and we continue to learn every day from health and government authorities," Disney Parks exec Matt Simon previously said. "As a result, our operational changes and safety measures may change from time to time as circumstances evolve. We want to deliver all the Disney magic you know and love with safety, as always, our top priority."

(Cover photo by Tang Yanjun/China News Service via Getty Images)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.