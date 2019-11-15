Disney CEO Bob Iger Is Teaching His Own MasterClass

Ever wanted to learn from the best? Need any tips for your upcoming time as the Chairman and CEO of one of the biggest companies in the world? Eager to find out just what you should look for when making your next major acquisition? Fear not, MasterCalss has announced a new partnership with The Walt Disney Company‘s Bob Iger who will teach a course in business strategy and leadership. The first part of this article may have read like sarcasm to you, but in fact the course Iger is teaching will reportedly dig into case studios regarding the major acquisitions Disney made under Iger’s leadership.

“Bob is one of the best CEOs in the world. He’s a master strategist and leads with the utmost integrity,” David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass said in a press release. “If you want to lead or understand how the best do, you have to take this class. In addition to the practical lessons, Bobs explains the strategy behind Disney’s most momentous initiatives, from the Pixar and Marvel acquisitions to building Disney+.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve had some great teachers and have learned many lessons,” Iger added. “With my MasterClass, I want to give back and impart what I’ve learned throughout my career. I’ll share insights into a number of things, including how Disney – and our great brands – operate, core leadership attributes, managing creativity and creative processes, creating a strategy and taking big risks.”

While head of The Walt Disney Company, Iger navigated a tricky landscape in entertainment resulting in high-profile and historic acquisitions by the company including Pixar in 2006, Marvel in 2009, Lucasfilm in 2012, 21st Century Fox in 2019, plus its watershed expansion into Mainland China with the opening of the Shanghai Disney Resort in 2016. Iger’s career with the company began decades prior when he worked for ABC television for two decades, transitioning into a leadership position with Disney after they acquied ABC in 1996. During his tenure, Disney has received numerous awards including being named one of the “Most Reputable Companies” in both America and the world by Forbes (2006-2019) and one of the “World’s Most Admired Companies” by Fortune (2009-2019). An industry titan, Iger was named one of Forbes’ “World’s Most Powerful People” (2018) and one of Fortune’s “25 Most Powerful People in Business” (2006, 2007).

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)