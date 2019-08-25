Disney Genie Announced for Walt Disney World Resort

D23 Expo has been full of surprises this year, and if you’re a fan of Disney parks, there is a ton to look forward to. Today the company announced a new digital offering that will help guests plan their trips to new attractions like the Galactic Starcruiser and the Avengers Campus when they open. Disney Genie is designed to help guests to take full advantage of their visits by making planning easier.

Setting foot inside one of these parks is a dizzying experience because of the sheer number of attractions. Disney Genie hopes to streamline those moments by crafting customized checklists with personalized items for a fun day at the park. Whether your family is all about the more fast-paced rides or loves seeing the costumed characters, there’s a whole bevy of options for every type of visit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This offering is set to launch in late 2020, and Disney has announced that some of the features in the app will be available through different travel services (via Disney Parks Blog). Bob Chapek is the Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products talked all about the dynamic nature of Disney Genie and moments where it will be useful to park-goers after launch.

Say you don’t know exactly what you want to do first, Disney Genie will calculate which attractions have the shortest wait times and cross-reference those with the rides you had planned for the trip. This sort of service would take a lot of the guesswork out of a day at the park. Also, the experience is flexible and can be edited at any time to suit your family’s needs more accurately.

Disney Genie also provides real-time updates and information to help improve the park experience. If there’s an attraction that the service thinks that you might enjoy, it will let you know and allow you to choose to add it to the itinerary if you wish. There are even provisions to book all the reservations on the trip beforehand if visitors don’t want to be burdened with keeping track of all that information.

The timing of the new service falls in line with a brand-new Star Wars vacation experience planned for Walt Disney World Resort. This Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a unique vacation experience where guests can book a two-night adventure aboard a starship. Guests can even interact with characters on the ship and participate in planned story events that unfold during their stay.

An initial look at the ship was waiting for fans visiting the Disney Parks ” Imagining Tomorrow, Today” pavilion at D23 Expo. Visitors also got to see renders of both rooms and entertainment areas. The impressive starcruiser is called the Halcyon. It is still unclear when this latest Star Wars attraction will go live, but fans are already very excited about it.