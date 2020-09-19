Disney Confirmed to Host Investor's Day in October

✖

Even though the past week has already been chock-full of news for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it looks like the news cycle might be picking up even over the course of the next few weeks. As many have noticed Saturday, Disney confirmed it's hosting a virtual Investor's Day on October 7th. Though 2020's been a disastrous year for many — Disney certainly included — the company will largely focus on the brightest spots of the past several months, including the booming popularity of Disney+ and the performance of Mulan's PVOD release in lieu of a traditional theatrical release.

While it won't be an event dedicated solely to Marvel Cinematic Universe — there's much more to Disney than Marvel, after all — it's fully expected the studio will at least have a slight presence at the event. That involvement isn't something that will likely be revealed until the event itself is underway. In fact, it could end up being something as little as Bob Chapek revealing production updates now that Shang-Chi and the LEgend of the Ten Rings, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki are all now back in principal photography.

Then there are questions surrounding the success of Mulan as a Disney+ Premier Access offering. Despite the live-action remake being pulled from theaters due to the ongoing global pandemic, the latest reports suggest an on-demand haul around $260 million for the House of Mouse. While those numbers came from a streaming analytics firm, it stands to reason Disney may unveil official numbers for its first major on-demand offering, especially as tensions rise in Hollywood with studios refusing to share such data in a post-coronavirus world.

The company will also likely reveal the plans on reopening Disneyland and it's company-wide procedures to ensure adequate safety for employees and visitors alike at their theme parks around the world. Disneyland was just one of a handful of parks lobbying California Governor Gavin Newsom this week to allow the reopening of amusement locations across the state.

“Over those six months, parks crafted detailed plans to reopen — they include capacity reductions, face covering requirements, robust health and safety protocols for both guests and employees, and significant modifications to support physical distancing,” California Attractions and Parks Association director Erin Guerrero said in a statement earlier this month. “These practices will promote health and safety in ways that many activities Californians are currently engaging in won’t. However, in order to reopen, parks require guidance from the state and that guidance has not been forthcoming.”

Cover photo by Mike Kemp/In PIctures via Getty Images