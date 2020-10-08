Disney Parks Rejects California Governor's Reasoning for Not Reopening Disneyland in New Statement

✖

More drama is unfolding in the ongoing debate between Disney Parks and the state of California. While Disney World and other Disney Parks locations around the globe have reopened with new safety guidelines since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Disneyland has had to remain closed due to the rules put forth by California Governor Gavin Newsom. During a press conference this week, Newsom said that Disneyland and other parks wouldn't be open any time soon, as the state is taking its time setting new guidelines to open these attractions safely. Disney completely disagrees.

On Thursday, Disney Parks released a statement to Twitter, saying that Disneyland is absolutely ready to be open, given the health and safety protocols that have been put into place.

"We absolutely reject the suggestion that reopening the Disneyland Resort is incompatible with a 'health-first' approach," reads the statement from Disney Parks Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel. "The fact is, that since March we have taken a robust science-based approach to responsibly reopening our parks and resorts across the globe. Our health and safety protocols were developed in consultation with epidemiologists and data scientists, and after considering guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and experts in local governments and health agencies. All of our other theme parks both in the United States and around the world have been allowed to open on the strength of our proven ability to operate with responsible health and safety protocols."

This is just the latest chapter in the ongoing battle between the two sides. Just a couple of weeks ago, Disney Parks chairman Josh D'Amaro pushed for California to begin the reopening process for theme parks, saying that it was a major boost for the local economy.

“For communities such as Anaheim and Orange County, CA, Disneyland Resort is a crucial part of the economy," D’Amaro said at the time. “To our California government officials, particularly at the state level, I encourage you to treat theme parks like you would other sectors and help us reopen. We need guidelines that are fair and equitable, so that we can better understand our future and chart a path toward reopening. The longer we wait, the more devastating the impact will be to Orange County and the Anaheim community.”

For now, there is no reopening date for Disneyland on the way in the near future.