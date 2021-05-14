Disney+ Movies and Series Showcased in New Display at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney

Movies and series now streaming or coming soon to Disney+ decorate the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort, where guests can find photo opportunities and art from fan-favorite series like Star Wars: The Mandalorian and upcoming films like Marvel's Black Widow. A takeover of the former ESPN Zone building — previously home to the temporary Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration in 2019 and a reservation-only shopping experience during the Anaheim theme park's extended closure in 2020 — the new display unveiled after the April 30 reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park showcases titles from the brands of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

The outside of the former ESPN Zone is currently dressed with art from the movies and series now available or coming soon to Disney+, including lower-level windows filled with posters for new streaming series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, the John Stamos-starring Big Shot, Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and the animated Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Other lower-level windows are reserved for the titles now streaming or available soon via Premier Access on Disney+, including Walt Disney Animation Studios' Raya and the Last Dragon (now streaming), Emma Stone vehicle Cruella (out May 28), and Marvel Studios actioner Black Widow (out July 9). Pixar's animated Luca, which will be added to the Disney+ library at no extra cost to subscribers on June 18, also adorns the lower level of the building.

Look above to the higher level and you'll spot art from now-streaming series Marvel's WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and films like Pixar's Soul and Onward.

Disney honors Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with an art installation designed by Imagineer Xiao Qing Chen depicting characters from Raya and the Last Dragon. The piece, which will be on display through May, is located where Disney honored late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman with the "King Chad" mural that was recently donated to its permanent home at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Disney announced Thursday the streaming service scored a new high in subscribers, reaching 103.6 million subscribers worldwide since its launch in November 2019. Continue below for a look at the building decorated in all things Disney+ at the Disneyland Resort, courtesy of the Disney Parks Blog.

