Disney Offers Early Access to Parks, Other Perks for Disney+ Subscribers on November 12th

Disney is giving Disney+ subscribers some extra perks at its parks to celebrate Disney+ Day on November 12th. While the company’s Disney+ Day serves as both an anniversary celebration for the streaming service and as a way to make a ton of announcements about upcoming series and features that will stream on Disney+, Disney will also give visitors to its parks some extra perks…provided they have a subscription to the service. Notably, Disney+ subscribers will be able to enter all theme parks at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland resort 30 minute earlier than usual. Additionally, visitors to Disney Hollywood Studio and Disneyland Park will get a “blue carpet experience” that includes special photo opportunities. “Fan favorite” Disney+ characters will also make special appearances at the parks, and other surprises are in store for subscribers as well.

Disney+ Day is also coming to Disneyland Paris, with visitors able to walk down the “blue carpet” and take selfies with Disney characters. Restaurant en Coulisse will also give away a Disney+ Day-inspired treat with the purchase of a menu item. The park will also remain open for 30 minutes with the Disneyland Paris version of Tower of Terror illuminated in blue to celebrate the marketing blitz.

For those who aren’t able to make it to a Disney Park on the 12th, Disney is offering an AR version of Grogu who will appear for selfies on the My Disney Experience app. While this selfie feature will usually work only in the parks, fans will be able to use it at home on Disney+ Day.

Disney is currently offering a heavy discount to sign up for the Disney+ service. While it usually costs $7.99 a month for Disney+, new and returning subscribers will get their first month for $1.99 if they sign up this week. Some of the new content coming to Disney+ on Disney+ Day includes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, new movie Home Sweet Home Alone, the animated short film series Olaf Presents, The Simpsons in Plusaversary, new Star Wars special Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, and the Marvel Studios 2021 Disney+ Day Special.