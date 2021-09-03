Classic Disney World Ride Reopens After Unexpected Two-Week Shutdown

✖

A classic Disney World ride is welcoming visitors once again after an unexplained two-week long absence. The Living With the Land boat ride was officially re-opened today for the first time in two weeks, following its unexpected and unannounced shutdown back on August 21st. No reasons were given for the shutdown, but at least one Disney Parks blog claimed it was due to a "safety issue" involving a technical issue with the ride's alarm system.

Living With the Land is part of the larger The Land pavilion located at EPCOT. The ride focuses on agriculture and takes riders on a slow trip through two areas, the first featuring various biomes and audio-animatronics, and a second that focuses on The Land's Living Laboratory, which showcases various hydroponics techniques. Riders get to see some interesting techniques of growing fruits and vegetables, and might even see some Mickey Mouse-shaped pumpkins while enjoying their trip through The Land's large horticulture facility.

The Land is an original feature to EPCOT and keeps to EPCOT's original theme of "modern innovation." In addition to Living With the Land, The Land pavilion also hosts Soarin' Around the World and the Awesome Planet 4D film. Given that much of EPCOT has moved away from the park's original theme and mission statement, The Land is a throwback of sorts that hails back to EPCOT's earliest days.

EPCOT is going through some major renovations ahead of Walt Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary. EPCOT is about to open Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, a new trackless ride that's located in the France pavilion. EPCOT will also open Space 220, a new restaurant with a space theme, in mid-September and recently debuted a new LED light system on Spaceship Earth. EPCOT will also debut a new Nighttime Spectacular show in October as part of Walt Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary.

Other anniversary celebrations coming to the park include the addition of new statues to all four parks and the planned opening of several new rides, including the Tron Lightcycle ride, and the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Unwind and Journey of Water attractions at EPCOT.