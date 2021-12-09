Disney Previews Return of Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular

Disney’s Hollywood Studio is preparing for the return of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular. Earlier today, the official Disney Parks social media account released a preview of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, which will officially re-launch in just over a week. One video posted on Twitter shows a stunt actor playing Indiana Jones lowering down from the ceiling on a rope, while a separate video posted on TikTok shows the same actor holding a torch and looking into the camera. The previews are being released ahead of the show’s return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on December 19th.

Dropping in to remind you Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! returns Dec. 19 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!😉#WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/dyLcAY0sK8 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 9, 2021

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular first opened in August 1989, just a few months after Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened as Disney-MGM Studios Park. The show features stunt actors reenacting various stunts from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, with several scenes such as the iconic boulder chase recreated on stage. Over the course of the show, some of the stunts are explained to the audience and several audience members (and a cast member posing as an audience member) are chosen to “participate” in a scene. The show is the only Indiana Jones attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, although several other Disney parks have more elaborate Indiana Jones rides.

Like other live shows, the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As COVID restrictions has relaxed, Disney has started to bring back several of its live shows and other attractions in recent months. This really kicked off in October with the return of street performers to many Disney World parks, but other live shows like Beauty & The Beast – Live on Stage have also made a comeback recently.

More indoor shows seem to be returning soon to Walt Disney World. Disney recently held auditions for a new version of the Finding Nemo musical, which will debut at Animal Kingdom in early 2022.