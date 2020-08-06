Disney World, Orlando Police Sued by Woman After Arrest for CBD Oil

✖

Both Walt Disney World and Orlando Police are facing a lawsuit from a woman who was arrested for CBD oil. Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is helping 69-year-old Hester Burkhalter plead her case. She was visiting the park back in April 2019 when she had a bottle of CBD tincture in her purse. Burkhalter was arrested and charged with a felony, after a 12-hour stint in jail and a $2,000 bond she was released. The state attorney would later drop the charges. But, now, the grandma wants to call Disney and the police force forward for their part in her distress. In the suit, Disney executive chairman Bob Iger and CEO Bob Chapek are listed as defendants. TMZ acquired a copy of the document and Crump is looking to tell his client’s story.

TMZ obtained a copy of the lawsuit and they describe it, “Hester says she was arrested and detained by cops at Disney World in April 2019 -- even though she claims the CBD oil was purely for medical purposes related to her arthritis, and didn't contain THC.”

In a news release, Crump argued, “At the Magic Kingdom security checkpoint, Disney employees found the CBD oil, separated Ms. Burkhalter from her family, and alerted local law enforcement. Upon receiving a negative field result for THC, local authorities tested the substance again instead of letting Ms. Burkhalter into the park. The second field test was positive for THC, and Ms. Burkhalter was detained, processed as a narcotics felon, and given a body cavity strip search…despite her numerous requests for medical assistance, Ms. Burkhalter’s pleas were ignored.”

"Disney's stated mission is to make everyone's dreams come true. Instead, they turned a harmless grandmother's expensive Disney vacation into a nightmare by treating her like a criminal with the full participation of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office," Crump also said. "We have given Disney and Orange County several chances to own their mistakes and make this right. The arrogance, complacency and lack of corporate responsibility demonstrated by these organizations demand correction and justice."

As things go now, the legal process will have to play out.

