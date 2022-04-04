Disneyland Transforms Classic Ride With Encanto Theme for Limited Time

One of Disneyland’s most iconic rides is getting a makeover of sorts to celebrate Encanto’s recent Oscar win. Beginning April 11th, the facade of “it’s a small world” will transform with a visual montage that pays tribute to the hit son “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The montage will feature projections and lighting effects, with tiles across the facade flipping, turning, and rearranging in a visual nod to the magic the Madrigal family’s Casita. No end date was announced for the new attraction. The new feature joins a Character Meet and Greet with Mirabel and a new float in the returning Main Street Electrical Parade in representing Encanto at Disneyland.

Encanto was one of Disney’s first hits coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, as many theaters no longer had stringent social distancing restrictions in place. While the movie had a strong global box office of $250 million, it only went “viral” after the movie landed on Disney+ just before Christmas last year. The song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was the first Disney song to land on the US Billboard Top 200 charts in two years and helped Encanto become the first Disney movie with a #1 album and #1 song. Encanto went on to win Best Animated Feature awards at the Oscars, Golden Globes, and several other major award shows. While “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” wasn’t nominated for any individual awards, it was still featured in a show-stopping performance during this year’s Academy Awards.

it’s a small world” recently avoided disaster last year when a flooding incident damaged several key mechanical elements in the ride. While some feared that the ride could be shut down for a year or more due to the damage, Disneyland reopened the ride in time for its annual holiday overlay, which sees the ride decked out for Christmas and other year-end holidays.