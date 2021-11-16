Will Disneyland Axe These Classic Rides as Part of Toontown’s Refurbishment?

Fans are wondering about the fate of two Disneyland rides. Earlier today, Disney Parks announced plans for a major refurbishment to Mickey’s Toontown, one of the newer areas of the park. Although the theme of the area – a cartoonish version of Mickey Mouse’s hometown – will remain the same, Toontown will now feature new play experiences and grassy areas. Mickey’s Toontown will also receive a major new ride, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

With the new announcement, Disneyland fans immediately wondered about the fate of Mickey’s Toontown’s two existing rides – Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin and Gadget’s Go Coaster. While Who Framed Roger Rabbit? inspired the Toontown area, the character hasn’t appeared in any TV shows or movies since. Meanwhile, Gadget’s Go Coaster is a holdover from the era of Disney Afternoons, when Chip N Dale’s Rescue Rangers and similar shows were on the air every single weekday afternoon. Additionally, neither ride is particularly popular, with Gadget’s Go Coaster usually having one of the lowest wait times in the park despite being a roller coaster.

While fans have reason to worry about both rides, concept art released as part of the announcement appears to show both rides. The outer facade for Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin can be spotted in the bottom right hand corner, while Gadget’s Go Coaster seems to be in the upper left hand corner of the artwork. You can see the full concept below to decide for yourself.

Of course, it’s possible that one or both rides could receive some sort of re-theme before Toontown re-opens in 2023. However, Disney is rebooting Rescue Rangers as a new Disney+ movie and Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin just received a “remodel” to make the story appeal to modern sensibilities.

Officially, Disney has not commented on the fates of either ride. Reporter Scott Gustin specifically asked about the fate of Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin after the presentation, and was simply told that more details about the refurbishment would be coming soon.

If you're curious about Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin, Disneyland officials said they "look forward to sharing details of this fun new space soon!" — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) November 15, 2021

We’ll find out if these Disneyland attractions will make the cut in the coming months.