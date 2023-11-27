Disneyland Guest Arrested for Streaking on Its a Small World Ride

One of Disneyland's most popular rides was temporarily shuttered Sunday afternoon due to one particularly unruly guest. According to a report from TMZ, a streaker stripped down to nothing during a standard trip on the "It's a Small World" ride. He was subsequently removed from the attraction and removed from the premises of the amusement park.

Though the tabloid initially reported the streaker hopped off the ride while it was stopped for unknown reasons, follow-up reporting from Deadline suggests the ride was still moving when he managed to hop off the ride to a nearby platform. The trade says the ride was then stopped by operators and the streaker was eventually apprehended and booked by the Anaheim Police Department.

Streaker on it’s a small world in Disneyland stripped in the ride and began walking around. He has been escorted naked from the park.



Video credit @iheartdisneyland on Instagram pic.twitter.com/0B7pwfA6BB — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) November 27, 2023

It's said "It's a Small World" was subsequently shut down for an hour or so, which allowed operators and Disneyland officials to inspect the ride before starting it back up.

The ride in and of itself is nothing short of iconic, with the ride's theme sing having been added to the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry last year.

"The National Recording Registry reflects the diverse music and voices that have shaped our nation's history and culture through recorded sound," Librarian of Congress spokesperson Carla Hayden said at the time. "The national library is proud to help preserve these recordings, and we welcome the public's input. We received about 1,000 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry."

It's suggested (via TIME) "It's a Small World" is one of the most-played songs ever recorded, with a reported 50 million-plus plays.

"Like many songs, 'It's A Small World' has a verse and a chorus. One thing which makes this song particularly 'catchy' is that the verse and chorus work in counterpoint to each other," Robert Sherman Jr. once explained to SongFacts. "This means that you can play the same chords over and over again, but with different melodies. The repetitive, yet varied pattern tricks your mind into absorbing the work without it becoming tiresome to your ear." Playfully, Sherman added: "There are many who would disagree with this, however!"

There's no word on what potential charges the streaker will face.