Fan-Favorite Disneyland Attraction to Return for First Time in Three Years

A fan-favorite Disneyland attraction is returning for the first time in nearly three years to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Earlier today, the Disney Parks Tiktok teased the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade, a popular nighttime attraction that began its run in 1972. The video showed off the popular snail float accompanied by the parade’s iconic soundtrack. You can check out the surprising teaser down below:

Originally launched in 1972, the Main Street Electrical Parade was a nearly daily occurrence at Disneyland until 1996. From there, Disney Parks used the parade more selectively, sending it to the neighboring Disney California Adventure park for several years and even sending it across the country to Disney World for a brief stint. The parade last ran at Disneyland in 2019.

The tease’s timing is interesting, as it comes just a few days after an announced price hike for tickets that will see prices increase by between 3% to 8% (with a 20% jump in parking prices) depending on the time of year. Additionally, Disney is preparing to roll out its controversial Genie+ service, which will charge visitors an extra fee to access the Lightning Lane that bypasses the longer line queue. Accessing the Lightning Lane of Disneyland’s most popular rides will require the purchase of an additional individual pass.

Some Disneyland enthusiasts have pointed out that the poor response to the ticket price hikes and Genie+ service may have caused Disney to bring back the popular Main Street Electrical Parade as a goodwill gesture to fans.

Since Disneyland reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic, parades have been something of a rarity at the park. Because crowds gather to view the parades, Disney discontinued them after reopening and replaced them with pop-up cavalcades. However, in recent weeks, Disney has signaled the return of live shows and other attractions. The Frightfully Fun Parade made its triumphant return to Disneyland at Oogie Boogie Bash this year, and several other attractions and entertainers are also set to return in the coming months. Disneyland also recently announced that their tram service would be returning to the park in early 2022.